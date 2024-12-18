Diana Jipa and ?tefan Doniga become first Romanian musicians to perform in Antarctica

Diana Jipa and ?tefan Doniga become first Romanian musicians to perform in Antarctica. Violinist Diana Jipa and pianist ?tefan Doniga have made history as the first Romanian musicians to perform in Antarctica. Their special concert, held at the Julio Escudero Scientific Base on December 14, is now awaiting recognition from Guinness World Records. Their remarkable achievement also (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]