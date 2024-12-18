Romanian tennis star Simona Halep receives wild card for Australian Open
Dec 18, 2024
Romanian tennis player and women’s former world no. 1 Simona Halep has received a wild card for the qualifiers of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of 2025, the competition's organizers announced. Simona Halep, currently ranked 877, has not participated in a tournament in (…)
