Romania’s Poiana Bra?ov opens ski season

Romania’s Poiana Bra?ov opens ski season. Poiana Bra?ov, one of the most popular winter destinations in Romania, kicked off its ski season on Wednesday, December 18. At first, skiing will be available on all slopes in the upper area of the Post?varul massif, on the beginner's slope Stadion, and, depending on weather conditions and slope (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]