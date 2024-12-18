Romania to produce high-power optical components at new M?gurele center

Romania to produce high-power optical components at new M?gurele center. Romania is set to become a key player in advanced optical technology with the creation of a High-Power Optics Center at M?gurele, within the Extreme Light Infrastructure - Nuclear Physics (ELI-NP) research facility. The investment, worth RON 193 million, will enable the production of optical (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]