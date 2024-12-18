Russia launched cyberattacks against Romania trying to influence electoral process, parliamentary committee says

Russia launched cyberattacks against Romania trying to influence electoral process, parliamentary committee says. Russia launched cyberattacks “aimed at influencing the fairness of the electoral process” and “the public agenda through the use of artificial intelligence and aggressive online promotion,” according to Mihai Weber, head of the parliamentary committee for the oversight of the Foreign (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]