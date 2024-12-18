Romanian equity fund SARMIS capital announces acquisition of Total Technologies
Private equity fund SARMIS Capital, focused on Romania and the CEE region, announced the acquisition of Total Technologies, one of the most prominent Honeywell technology integrators for industrial automation in Central and Eastern Europe. The acquisition is carried out through Smart ID (…)
