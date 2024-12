Bulgaria's Invenio Partners And Poland's ACP Buy 60% In Coffee Shop Chain 5 to go

Bulgaria's Invenio Partners And Poland's ACP Buy 60% In Coffee Shop Chain 5 to go. Bulgaria's investment fund Invenio Partners and Poland's investment fund ACP have acquired 60% in coffee shop chain 5 to go in a transaction worth nearly EUR18 million, according to estimates by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]