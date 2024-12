PartnerVet Group Integrates Vasi-Vet Clinic Into Its Partner Veterinary Clinic Chain

PartnerVet Group, controlled by Romanian entrepreneur Ferenc Korponay and the Dragic family, continues its expansion process by integrating the Vasi-Vet clinic from Botosani into its national network of partner veterinary clinics.