Market Pulse 2024: Bucharest Stock Exchange Investors Became More Cautious in 2024, Opting For Stable Stocks Amid Market Volatility

Market Pulse 2024: Bucharest Stock Exchange Investors Became More Cautious in 2024, Opting For Stable Stocks Amid Market Volatility. Cornerstone Communications, a local consulting firm specializing in investor relations and capital markets advisory, together with MIA Marketing, a Romanian market research company, and in collaboration with BT Capital Partners, the investment division of Banca Transilvania Financial Group, (â€¦) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]