BCR And Erste Group Bank AG Grant EUR107.23M To Enery For Renewable Energy Projects In Romania

BCR And Erste Group Bank AG Grant EUR107.23M To Enery For Renewable Energy Projects In Romania. Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) and Erste Group Bank AG have provided EUR107.23 million financing to Enery, a key player in the renewable energy sector in Central and Eastern Europe. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]