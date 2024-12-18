Transport Trade Services OKs Extension Of $17M Contract For Provision Of Integrated Logistics Services

Transport Trade Services OKs Extension Of $17M Contract For Provision Of Integrated Logistics Services. Danube freight carrier Transport Trade Services (stock symbol: TTS) has informed in a stock market report on Dec.18, 2024 that its Board of Directors approved the extension of a $17 million contract for the provision of integrated logistics services. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]