Socep Shareholders Approve RON55.7M Dividend Payout In Jan. 2025

Socep Shareholders Approve RON55.7M Dividend Payout In Jan. 2025. The shareholders of port operator Socep Constanta (stock symbol: SOCP) have approved the proposition of Sammarina Imobiliare, which owns 6.3% of Socep's share capital, to distribute RON55.7 million worth of dividends from the undistributed profit related to the financial years 2022 (RON39.14 (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]