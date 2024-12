Nuclearelectrica Concluded RON923M Worth Of Contracts With Energy Distribution Services

Nuclearelectrica Concluded RON923M Worth Of Contracts With Energy Distribution Services. Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (stock symbol: SNN) has informed the capital market in a report on Dec.18, 2024 about the conclusion of a transaction worth RON18.6 million with electricity supplier and trader Energy Distribution Services (EDS), on Dec.17. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]