Romanian president says elections were annulled due to "subtle and complex" foreign intervention

Romanian president says elections were annulled due to "subtle and complex" foreign intervention. Speaking about the reasons that led to the annulment of the presidential elections in Romania, president Klaus Iohannis invoked a "subtle and complex" foreign intervention and admitted that there is not enough direct evidence to allow the country to name Russia as the origin of the intervention. (â€¦) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]