 
Romaniapress.com

December 19, 2024

Romania's reformist party USR outlines prerequisites for joining the future ruling coalition
Dec 19, 2024

Romania's reformist party USR outlines prerequisites for joining the future ruling coalition.

Romania's reformist party Save Romania Union (USR) on December 18 outlined a list of 8 actions the future ruling coalition should take, including the disclosure of the 2025 budget planning by December 23, the dismissal of the heads of Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) and the intelligence (â€¦)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Alex Melcovich BH Expects To Complete Investment In New Beverage Factory By June 2025 Alex Melcovich BH SRL, a Merlins Beverages group company, expects to finalize the investment it has in progress in June, for which it will receive state aid through Government Decision No. 959/ 2022.

AROBS Starts Merger By Absorption Of Three Companies Acquired In Last Three Years AROBS Transilvania Software (AROBS.RO). the largest technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has started the project of merger by absorption of three companies the group bought in the last three years â€“ AROBS Development & Engineering, BERG Computers and Nordlogic Software, (â€¦)

Eurostat: Romania Posts Highest Annual Inflation Rate In The EU, Of 5.4%, In November 2024 Romania had the highest annual inflation rate, of 5.4%, among European Union Member States, in November 2024, data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union (EU), showed on Thursday (Dec.19).

Law Firm D&B David Si Baias Assisted Altex In Acquisition Of DIY Store Chain Brico Dà©pà´t In Romania D&B David si Baias, PwC's correspondent law firm in Romania, has assisted the Altex group, owned by Romanian entrepreneur Dan Ostahie, in its acquisition of the Brico DÃ©pÃ´t DIY store chain in Romania from Kingfisher plc.

Finance Ministry Raises RON500M From Banks On Dec. 19 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON500 million from banks on Thursday (Dec. 19, 2024) selling benchmark bonds, at an annual average yield of 7.24%.

EIT InnoEnergy Appoints Miko?aj Budzanowski As Board Member And CEO For Central Europe EIT InnoEnergy, supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union, announces the appointment of Miko?aj Budzanowski as its new Board Member and CEO of EIT InnoEnergy Central Europe, effective January 2025.

Allianz-Tiriac Reports Total Underwritings Of RON2.7B For Jan-Sept 2024, Up 6% YoY Allianz-Tiriac, the second largest insurer in Romania, ended the first nine months of 2024 with a sales volume of RON2.7 billion, up 6% from the same period of 2023.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |