Two investment funds take over 60% of Romania's 5 To Go coffee chain



The Romanian coffee shop chain 5 To Go announced that the investment funds Invenio Partners from Bulgaria and Accession Capital Partners (ACP) from Poland have taken over 60% of the company's shares. For Invenio Partners, this is the first direct local transaction, while ACP (formerly Mezzanine (…)