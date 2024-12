Filip & Company Assisted Mozaik Investments in Sale of Minority Stake in 5 to go To Invenio Partners and ACP



Filip & Company Assisted Mozaik Investments in Sale of Minority Stake in 5 to go To Invenio Partners and ACP.

Law firm Filip & Company assisted Mozaik Investments in the sale of a minority stake in 5 to go to investment funds Invenio Partners and ACP.