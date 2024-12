TeraPlast Buys PVC and PE Pipe Production Assets of Hungary’s Wavin for EUR7M

TeraPlast Buys PVC and PE Pipe Production Assets of Hungary’s Wavin for EUR7M. Building materials producer TeraPlast Bistrita has acquired the PVC and PE Pipe production assets of Hungarian company Wavin, via Polytech Kft subsidiary. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]