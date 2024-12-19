US software company co-founded by two Romanians reaches USD 62 billion valuation

Databricks, a US-based software company co-founded by Romanian entrepreneurs Ion Stoica and Matei Zaharia, has reached a USD 62 billion valuation after securing new funding worth USD 10 billion. The company, ranked among the most valuable private companies globally, plans to invest this capital (â€¦)