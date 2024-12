Meta Estate Gets EUR1M Loan from Patria Bank To Refinance Investment in Poiana Brasov Swissôtel

Meta Estate Gets EUR1M Loan from Patria Bank To Refinance Investment in Poiana Brasov Swissôtel. Real estate holding Meta Estate Trust has contracted an almost EUR1 million loan from Patria Bank to refinance 60% of its investment in Swissôtel project of Poiana Brasov. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]