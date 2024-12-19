Western Romania: Tresor Le Palais opens as first Hilton-branded hotel in Timi?oara

Western Romania: Tresor Le Palais opens as first Hilton-branded hotel in Timi?oara. Tresor Le Palais Timi?oara, Curio Collection by Hilton, has officially opened its doors in the city in western Romania, marking a significant milestone as the first Curio Collection by Hilton hotel in the country. This new addition is also the first Hilton-branded hotel in Timi?oara. Owned by (â€¦) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]