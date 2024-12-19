Romaniaâ€™s TeraPlast Group acquires Wavinâ€™s assets in Hungary to stage regional expansion

Romaniaâ€™s TeraPlast Group acquires Wavinâ€™s assets in Hungary to stage regional expansion. Romania's TeraPlast, the largest polymer processor in Southeast Europe, announced the acquisition of Wavin Hungary's assets for the production of PVC and PE pipes. The move represents another step in the Romanian companyâ€™s expansion in Europe. The acquisition of Orbia Building and (â€¦) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]