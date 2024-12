Allianz-Tiriac Reports Total Underwritings Of RON2.7B For Jan-Sept 2024, Up 6% YoY

Allianz-Tiriac Reports Total Underwritings Of RON2.7B For Jan-Sept 2024, Up 6% YoY. Allianz-Tiriac, the second largest insurer in Romania, ended the first nine months of 2024 with a sales volume of RON2.7 billion, up 6% from the same period of 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]