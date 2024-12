Law Firm D&B David Si Baias Assisted Altex In Acquisition Of DIY Store Chain Brico Dépôt In Romania

Law Firm D&B David Si Baias Assisted Altex In Acquisition Of DIY Store Chain Brico Dépôt In Romania. D&B David si Baias, PwC's correspondent law firm in Romania, has assisted the Altex group, owned by Romanian entrepreneur Dan Ostahie, in its acquisition of the Brico Dépôt DIY store chain in Romania from Kingfisher plc. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]