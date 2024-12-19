AROBS Starts Merger By Absorption Of Three Companies Acquired In Last Three Years



AROBS Starts Merger By Absorption Of Three Companies Acquired In Last Three Years.

AROBS Transilvania Software (AROBS.RO). the largest technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has started the project of merger by absorption of three companies the group bought in the last three years – AROBS Development & Engineering, BERG Computers and Nordlogic Software, it (…)