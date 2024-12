Alex Melcovich BH Expects To Complete Investment In New Beverage Factory By June 2025

Alex Melcovich BH SRL, a Merlins Beverages group company, expects to finalize the investment it has in progress in June, for which it will receive state aid through Government Decision No. 959/ 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]