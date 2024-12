Hyatt to open hotel in Bucharest mixed-use development Nusco City

Hyatt to open hotel in Bucharest mixed-use development Nusco City. Real estate developer Nusco has signed an agreement for the opening of the first Hyatt hotel unit in Bucharest in Nusco City, a mixed-use development in the northern part of the city. The Hyatt operator is entering the Bucharest market with the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands. Hyatt Place (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]