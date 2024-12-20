Complice.ro: Creating Christmas memories with a 550 RON average budget

Complice.ro: Creating Christmas memories with a 550 RON average budget. Flying in a Boeing simulator, piloting a light aircraft or paragliding, floating therapy, or indulging in wine, chocolate, or whiskey tastings are among the most appreciated experiential gifts of 2024. Complice.ro, a curator and provider of experiences for individuals and companies, confirms the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]