M Core to buy seven strip malls in Romania from MAS Re in EUR 49 mln deal. South African property developer MAS RE has entered negotiations with M Core to sell seven strip malls in Romania for EUR 49 million, a value 3.1% higher than the EUR 47.5 million appraisal by Colliers Romania. The net cash proceeds are estimated at EUR 43.5 million after working capital (…)