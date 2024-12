EY Romania: Romanians Are More Downbeat in 2024 vs 2023

Romanians are more pessimistic in 2024 compared with 2023, reveals a survey conducted by EY, with 67% of respondents expecting the economic situation to worsen, 7% more than in the previous year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]