Britain’s M Core Buys 7 Strip Malls in Romania from MAS Real Estate in almost EUR50M Bet on Retail

Britain’s M Core Buys 7 Strip Malls in Romania from MAS Real Estate in almost EUR50M Bet on Retail. British group M Core has signed for the acquisition of seven strip malls from MAS Real Estate for EUR49 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]