|
|
|
Britain’s M Core Buys 7 Strip Malls in Romania from MAS Real Estate in almost EUR50M Bet on Retail
Dec 20, 2024
Britain’s M Core Buys 7 Strip Malls in Romania from MAS Real Estate in almost EUR50M Bet on Retail.
British group M Core has signed for the acquisition of seven strip malls from MAS Real Estate for EUR49 million.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Experience unforgettable entertainment this New Year's Eve at JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel
Step into 2025 with music, excitement, and unforgettable performances! New Year’s Eve at JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel is not just a celebration – it’s a grand spectacle where world-class entertainment, live music, and vibrant energy come together for a night to remember. This year, we’ve (…)
Ceremonies marking 35 years since Romanian Revolution bring traffic restrictions in Bucharest
The Bucharest Police recently announced that the city will host several commemorative ceremonies marking 35 years since the Romanian Revolution of December 1989, causing traffic restrictions around the city. The restrictions will be in place from Friday to Sunday, December 20-22, 2024. On (…)
Romanian General Prosecutor seeks harsher punishments for incitement to violence, Legionnaire propaganda
Alex Floren?a, the General Prosecutor of Romania, said on Friday, December 20, that harsher punishments are needed to combat incitement to violence and Legionnaire propaganda (related to Mi?carea Legionar?, a Romanian interwar fascist movement) in public spaces effectively. To that end, the (…)
Flight Festival: Timi?oara event announces first names in 2025 lineup
Dennis Lloyd, Inna, Damian & Brothers, and Killa Fonic are among the artists who will perform at Flight Festival 2025. The festival is scheduled to take place between June 20 and June 22 at Timi?oara’s Banat Village Museum. For three days, the venue “will open its doors for an experience (…)
Majority of Romanians believe economic situation will worsen, EY survey shows
Around 67% of Romanians believe that the economic situation will worsen, 7% higher than the previous year, according to the EY Consumer Index Romania 2024. Findings suggest a challenging start of 2025 both economically and politically in Romania. Additionally, in 2024, more than half of (…)
LuxVet Group acquires Bucharest veterinary clinic RegalVet
Polish LuxVet Group has acquired the Bucharest veterinary clinic RegalVet. The acquisition brings LuxVet’s local portfolio to five clinics and hospitals, one year after entering the local market. RegalVet Veterinary Clinic, which offers non-stop veterinary care, specializes in emergency (…)
CEC Bank Lists New Issue Of Bonds On Bucharest Stock Exchange On Dec 20, Amounting To EUR300M
CEC Bank, the third largest bank in Romania by assets, is listing on Friday (Dec.20), on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) a EUR300 million issue of senior non-preferred unsecured bonds, eligible in the light of the MREL requirements.
|