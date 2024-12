CEC Bank lists EUR 300 million bond issue on Bucharest Stock Exchange

CEC Bank lists EUR 300 million bond issue on Bucharest Stock Exchange. Romanian lender CEC Bank listed a new issue of bonds worth EUR 300 million on the regulated market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Friday, December 20. The senior non-preferred unsecured bonds, with an annual interest of 5.625% and maturity in 2029, were issued under the bank's EUR 1.5 (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]