Salary of highest-paid CEO of a company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange is EUR 52,000 monthly

Salary of highest-paid CEO of a company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange is EUR 52,000 monthly. The salaries of CEOs in companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) ranged between RON 48,000 (around EUR 10,000) and RON 3.13 million (EUR 629,000) annually. 2024 marked the third year in which companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange were required to publish details about (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]