Romanian athlete becomes world vice-champion in bodybuilding. Romanian bodybuilder Narcisa Martin recently became world vice-champion in the Bodybuilding - Bikini Fitness Seniors (164 cm) category, a title she won at the IFBB World Fitness Championship - Japan 2024. Narcisa, 26, is also a coach. The athletes she trains frequently reach the podium in