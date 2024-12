VTEX achieves the AWS Consumer Goods Competency

VTEX achieves the AWS Consumer Goods Competency. VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the composable and complete commerce platform for premier B2C and B2B brands and retailers, has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Consumer Goods Competency. As an AWS Partner, VTEX has earned the AWS Consumer Good Competency designation, which recognizes its expertise in (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]