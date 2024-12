CEC Bank Lists New Issue Of Bonds On Bucharest Stock Exchange On Dec 20, Amounting To EUR300M

CEC Bank Lists New Issue Of Bonds On Bucharest Stock Exchange On Dec 20, Amounting To EUR300M. CEC Bank, the third largest bank in Romania by assets, is listing on Friday (Dec.20), on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) a EUR300 million issue of senior non-preferred unsecured bonds, eligible in the light of the MREL requirements. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]