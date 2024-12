Flight Festival: Timi?oara event announces first names in 2025 lineup

Flight Festival: Timi?oara event announces first names in 2025 lineup. Dennis Lloyd, Inna, Damian & Brothers, and Killa Fonic are among the artists who will perform at Flight Festival 2025. The festival is scheduled to take place between June 20 and June 22 at Timi?oara’s Banat Village Museum. For three days, the venue “will open its doors for an experience (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]