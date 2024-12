LuxVet Group acquires Bucharest veterinary clinic RegalVet

LuxVet Group acquires Bucharest veterinary clinic RegalVet. Polish LuxVet Group has acquired the Bucharest veterinary clinic RegalVet. The acquisition brings LuxVet’s local portfolio to five clinics and hospitals, one year after entering the local market. RegalVet Veterinary Clinic, which offers non-stop veterinary care, specializes in emergency (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]