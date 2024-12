EY: Romania Granted EUR1.3B via State Aid in 2019-2023

EY: Romania Granted EUR1.3B via State Aid in 2019-2023. The total value of state aid approved in Romania during the 2019-2023 period reached EUR1.3 billion and 62% of approved state aid projects were granted to foreign companies, shows an EY Romania analysis. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]