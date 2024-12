Builder Taffo Projects RON90M Turnover in 2024

Builder Taffo Projects RON90M Turnover in 2024. Taffo, a construction company of Baia Mare owned by three shareholders, expects to end the current year with turnover worth around RON90 million (around EUR18 million), down from last year, amid a stagnating constructions market in 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]