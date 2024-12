Evopack Set to End 2024 with EUR8.7M Turnover

Evopack, a company that produces cardboard and paper packaging in a plant in Piatra Neamt, delivering to McDonald's, Spartan, Mesopotamia or fast-food chain FryDay, will end this year with EUR8.7 million turnover. Exports had a 19% contribution. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]