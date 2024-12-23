Romanian president, head of European Commission pay homage to Romanian Revolution

Romanian president, head of European Commission pay homage to Romanian Revolution. Romanian president Klaus Iohannis and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, posted messages paying homage to the 1989 Romanian Revolution, which has its 35th anniversary these days. The Revolution put an end to the communist regime in Romania. The two leaders used the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]