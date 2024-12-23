Romania's prime minister Marcel Ciolacu appointed to form new government

Social Democrat (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu has been appointed by president Klaus Iohannis to form the new government, with the prime minister set to request a vote of confidence from Parliament later today, December 23. Ciolacu thus returns to Victoria Palace as head of government, backed by (…)