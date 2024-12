UniCredit Bank Lists LEI 750M Bond Issue on Bucharest Stock Exchange

UniCredit Bank Lists LEI 750M Bond Issue on Bucharest Stock Exchange. UniCredit Bank, part of the UniCredit Group and one of the largest banking institutions in Romania, is listing a new corporate bond issue worth RON750 million on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), on December 23, 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]