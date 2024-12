Romanian man sentenced to 20 years in prison in US for ransomware attacks

Romanian man sentenced to 20 years in prison in US for ransomware attacks. Daniel Christian Hulea, a Romanian man accused of contributing to the NetWalker ransomware attacks, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit computer fraud and wire fraud, according to a public announcement from the US Department of Justice. (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]