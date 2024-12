Masterbrok Becomes Shareholder Of Certinvest With 9.9% Ownership Stake

Masterbrok Becomes Shareholder Of Certinvest With 9.9% Ownership Stake. Investment fund manager SAI Certinvest has announced that financial education company Masterbrok SRL joined its shareholding structure, with an ownership stake of 9.9%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]