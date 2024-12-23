Bucur SA Bucuresti Seeks To Sell Land In Bucharest, Minimum Starting Price At EUR7M

Bucur SA Bucuresti Seeks To Sell Land In Bucharest, Minimum Starting Price At EUR7M. Bucur SA Bucuresti (stock symbol: BUCV), a company engrossed in selling food products, spirits and coffee, and in property lease, has announced in a stock market report on Dec. 23 that it will organize a competitive outcry auction for the sale of a plot of land in capital city Bucharest. ? [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]