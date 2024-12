Ioana Baniceru Takes The Helm Of Brokers And Partnerships Division Of Allianz-Tiriac Asigurari

Ioana Baniceru Takes The Helm Of Brokers And Partnerships Division Of Allianz-Tiriac Asigurari. Ioana Baniceru, deputy general manager of Allianz-Tiriac Unit (the former Gothaer Romania), was appointed Director of the Division of Brokers and Partnerships within Allianz-Tiriac Asigurari. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]