Global Archive Management Ends 2024 With 18% Higher Turnover, Of RON18M. Global Archive Management (GAM), a local company specializing in document archiving services, ends 2024 with an 18% increase in turnover compared with 2023, to RON18 million, as per data released by GAM representatives. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]