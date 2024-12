Grup Serban Holding Gets EUR73M Syndicated Loan From Banca Transilvania, BRD, Raiffeisen Bank

Grup Serban Holding Gets EUR73M Syndicated Loan From Banca Transilvania, BRD, Raiffeisen Bank. Entrepreneurial company Grup Serban Holding (stock symbol: GSH), which operates in agriculture, has announced in a stock market report on Dec. 23 that it has successfully finalized the signing of its first-ever syndicated financing. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]